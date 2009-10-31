Fusing classic Italian design with technological innovation, the Benetti Class fleet expresses the brand’s unmistakable style whilst displaying brand new solutions for interior layouts and new on-board technological solutions.

BEST (Benetti’s exclusive sea technology) has been devised from the challenge of finding a solution that would integrate all of the electronic components on board Benetti’s mega yachts.

The exclusive product has been specially created to suit Benetti’s fleet, resulting in a significant improvement in the quality of life on board and in the handling and safety of the vessel. Benetti’s Diesel-Electric Propulsion System ensures comfort and quiet whilst sailing.

Benetti's Sales Manager, Stefano de Vivo, describes the progression of the Benetti Class fleet design. “We have taken the historical lines and kept developing them without radically changing. They are modern, but they don’t erase the past”.

Speaking of Benetti’s classic style, Stefano de Vivo explains “Our design lasts forever because we’re not changing it completely; we’re evolving it slowly”.

The Delfino 90 will be the first model to launch in the new Benetti Class fleet. The original Delfino motor yacht was presented by Benetti in 1969.

The Delfino 90 lines reflect the original design, highlighting the relationship between history and innovation. "We produce class, we don't just produce design," says Stefano de Vivo. Within the yacht’s compact dimensions are innovative design solutions allowing practical and comfortable spaces typical of larger yachts.

The interior design is the work of Carl Galeazzi and is available in two different styles: modern and classic. The luxury yacht’s exterior styling by Stefano Righini features large continuous windows allowing panoramic views out to sea.

The next model, the Tradition 105, will offer generous living areas on the main deck. Below deck, accommodation comprises four large guest cabins. The owner’s suite is larger than expected on a yacht of this size, with a spacious dressing room and bathroom.

Outside, the sun deck is dedicated to pure relaxation, offering plenty of sunbathing areas and Jacuzzi. Like the Delfino 90, the Tradition 105 features elegant exterior styling by Stefano Righini, with oversized windows offering panoramic views. The interior design by Francois Zuretti is available in modern and classic styles.

Each model in the Benetti Class range is of the same top quality. The range provides a wider choice for Benetti clients to choose a yacht which best suits his or her needs.

The Benetti Class range displays the elegance and value of a great Italian brand, with innovative technology and design solutions. “We have never destroyed everything we’ve learned. We have kept building on it,” says Stefano de Vivo. The next models - the Crystal 140 and Vision 145 are due to launch in the Spring, 2011.