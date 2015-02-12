This commercial success follows the news regarding the sale of two over 100m mega-yachts last year. The Benetti production line is working at full speed on 19 yachts, all to be delivered in 2015, including seven Custom projects 50m and larger and twelve Class semi-custom units.

With 45 yachts under construction in Livorno and Viareggio, and thanks to the constant attention paid towards clients and the yard's solid financial situation, Benetti is riding a wave of commercial success, confirming the market's interest for all the yard's models and new designs throughout the world.

Encouraged by these positive results and previsions for the future, Benetti, with an eye towards satisfying the continuing requests for their yachts, has decided to begin production of a 63m on spec. This will assure that even clients with short delivery constraints will have the possibility to own such a large yacht in a relatively short time.