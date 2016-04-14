Designed in California and set to be built in Livorno, Italy using an existing Benetti platform, Fisker and the renowned Italian shipyard worked on the project throughout 2015 to fully engineer the feasibility of this production optimised superyacht.

Billed as a new breed of luxury yacht, the Benetti Fisker 50 features Fisker’s trademark dynamic sporty design that embodies flowing sculptural lines, a unique front view giving the yacht its own recognizable identity, use of black carbon fibre to accentuate graphics and an innovative, visually engaging layout connecting the yacht with the serenity of the ocean.

The vessel’s front view is distinctive, with three stainless steel bars, while the captain’s window is accentuated with a dynamic white line.

The exterior design shows a dynamic sporty side view with a strong feature line flowing from the front to the rear on all three decks. Its flowing lines are inspired by a perfect regressing wave, creating the visual of a sensual “rear” hip sweeping up like a wave.

Extended carbon fibre shark fins give the yacht an aerodynamic and smooth appearance, and allow the functionality of incorporating lights to illuminate the ocean at night.

On the interior, every room is designed to enjoy optimised ocean views in extreme comfort, while on-board amenities include a beach club and spa, several bars, a movie theatre seating 12 that converts into a gym, an ocean facing Jacuzzi, sunbathing areas on multiple decks, water toys and a 6.5-metre tender.

In total, the yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, looked after by a crew of 11.

Born in Denmark in 1963, Henrik Fisker is best known as the designer of a number of distinguished automobiles down the years, including the V8 Vantage, the Aston Martin DB9 and the BMW Z8, as well as the Fisker Karma electric car.