The news of FB270 comes on the heels of the recent sales of a Mediterraneo 116, Fast 125 and 50m custom along with M/Y Spectre’s award at the Asia Boating Awards. Clearly, Benetti are making their mark on this continent.

Mr. Fu Buming, Port Administration Chief at the Department of Commerce of Hainan province, has further commented on the region’s drive to develop as a port tourism destination: “Hainan is striving to become an international tourist centre, in accordance with the state’s general guidelines and requirements, in order to further develop the city as a window to display world-class yachts and innovation within the global yachting industry.”

Peter Mahony, General Manager Benetti Yachts Asia, has added: “The sale of FB270 shows that an evolution is taking place and that a market will adapt to its new environment if an open mind, hard work and can do attitude is shared by all parties involved.” It is hoped that this will be achieved through work between China Classification Society, Benetti and Lloyds Register, who will also provide class on FB270.

The 65m is a steel and aluminium yacht featuring an innovative layout by Benetti Basic and Executive Design Department, sleek hull lines by Pierluigi Ausonio and striking exteriors by Giorgio M. Cassetta. Interiors, meanwhile, were developed by Maria Rosa Remedi of the Benetti Interior Style Department, and present a colour palette echoing shades of the beach.

Her standout features include special attention paid to crew and guest areas to ensure maximum guest privacy - there are service bathrooms on every deck, and a wealth of technical spaces and storage areas.

FB270 will be delivered in the first half of 2021, but we expect to see plenty of activity from Benetti in the area before then!