The Benetti Breeze FB802 project is the second hull of Benetti’s 50m FB800 series and is set to be delivered in June 2016. A third yacht of the same series is already in construction with delivery in 2017. Antoine Larricq of Fraser Yachts Monaco represented the buyer, a long-standing client, in the purchase of the project.

FB802 marks the 7th Benetti New Build project that Antoine has signed in 5 years and the 10th New Build project he has signed in recent years.

FB802 is a displacement yacht built to ABS/LY2 standards with a GRP Hull and Aluminium superstructure. Her sleek and streamlined exterior will give way to a light and elegant interior, illuminated by natural light from the panoramic windows. It will feature the Owner’s stateroom on the main deck with a private balcony, and accommodation for 10 more guests on the lower deck with two VIP staterooms and two staterooms with Twins/Pullman. A massage room, pool and full-beam sky lounge are highlights of the bridge deck while a spacious 126m2 sun deck will offer a Jacuzzi and plenty of space for relaxation.

Antoine Larricq commented on the sale saying “It is a great honour to have signed my largest Benetti to date. The hull FB802 is the third Benetti for the same client, which reflects his appreciation of the Benetti Shipyard craftsmanship. FB802 will provide great space for the Owner with a structural balcony and a functional General Arrangement for the crew.”

We’ll be delivering more information on the launch as soon as we can, while preparing our exclusive interview with both Benetti and Redman Whiteley Dixon this week.