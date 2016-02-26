Further details will be emerging as the project progresses, but until then we’ve been provided with an insight into a preview design by the Benetti in-house team with considerable input from the experienced owner and his personal design team.

“Benetti has consolidated its reputation as a reference point for all those owners with vast experience in the yachting market - as with the Owner of Project 169 - that turn to us with very special requests for specific designs based on his long standing yachting experience, never compromising the highest level of operation and performance,” explains Fabio Ermetto, CCO at Benetti. “This is - in addition - the result of our consolidated financial strength developed through the years by earning the trust of clients around the globe.”