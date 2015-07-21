These three new superyachts present a European debut as well as two worldwide unveilings, open to the visitors walking the docks of the 25th Monaco Yacht Show. We take a look at the yachts on display:

FB265 MY ‘11/11’

This 63 meter superyacht has an immediately notable exterior profile. Her plumb bow literally cuts through the water, allowing for an increased dynamic tendency, while her design reflects the elegant characteristics of a classic Benetti.

11/11's interiors are just as original. Her designated layout favors two spacious and comfortable owner's cabins, one on the full beam main deck, the second on the upper deck with private access to the pool and solarium deck while scenic effects and nighttime illumination are assured at anchor with 46 lights placed below the waterline of the superyacht.

FB255 MY ‘Formosa’

The steel and aluminum hull of Formosa – whose exterior styling and naval architecture were created entirely by Benetti – has five decks, with 60 meters of length overall, a beam of 10.6 meters and a displacement of 1,060 GT.

The guest area's layout and design were created by Sinot Design, in close collaboration with the owner. Five suites for ten guests are foreseen, with a complete deck given over to the owner's apartment. 14 crew members will assist the captain and look after the owner and guests.

BF 203 MY ‘H’

H is the third yacht of the Fast Displacement Veloce 140’ series and is characterized by a new hull design that makes the D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull even more efficient.

H’s internal layout offers four guest cabins – two with twin beds and two queen size – on the lower deck, while the owner's apartment is forward on the main deck. On the same deck we have the main salon with bar zone and bridge, all with lateral panoramic windows for a perfect view. The dining area, with a large expandable table, is on the upper deck together with a second salon. There are two sunbathing areas: forward of the upper deck with Jacuzzi and for the complete length of the sun deck with a corner bar.