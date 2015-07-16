With more details on the yacht set to emerge over the coming months, this project promises to be ‘extremely interesting’ according the yard’s announcement. Looking at the teaser profile we’ve been given, we can only agree that her naval architecture by Frank Mulder and an exterior profile by Giorgio Cassetta Design - in the collaboration with the Benetti in house design team - will provide an exciting new addition to the Benetti fleet.

Vincenzo Poerio – Benetti CEO reports: "We are delighted of John coming back, especially with such a request, we can define as a very exciting "new challenge". This relationship - with a so faithful client give us a responsibility even heavier than our usual. We are sure to meet once again with his desires. By the way is an unrivalled signal of Benetti's great commercial success - based on customer listening in addition to our working teams unmatchable capabilities to realize any kind of Owners' request".



John and Jeanette Staluppi states: “We are very happy to be building our new yacht with the Benetti team as my wife, Jeanette and I were extremely pleased with "Diamonds are Forever". The new venture will be of a much higher standard with new modern day high tech systems, and once again working with Frank and Bas Mulder. With the combination of expertise between Benetti, Mulder and our design team, we believe this will be our greatest project.”