Waku, delivered in 2016 by the esteemed Italian shipyard, was sold by Frank Grzeszczak Jr of IYC, and has been hailed as “arguably one of the nicest 60m Benetti yachts ever built.” A graceful member of Benetti’s mega yacht family, this collaboration between Benetti and FM Architettura is a statement of the unrivalled Italian craftsmanship.

FM Architettura d’Interni’s work on the interior styling has been lauded, using a marriage of light and matter to deliver a harmonious and elegant ambience. Throughout the yacht guests are treated to supreme comfort, designed to evoke an emotional response from those on board and to create an experience that connects the owner with the yacht. You can read more about Waku’s interiors here.

The 63.5 metre superyacht accommodates 14 guests in 7 cabins, with space for 15 crew memebers to attend to their every need. The elegant interiors are complimented by the typically classic and timeless Benetti exterior mould. Reaching a maximum speed of 16 knots, Waku’s Zero Speed Stabilisers ensure that extra comfort is afforded to her guests.

Following this sale, IYC will be hoping to continue their success during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this week. Across Bahia Mar and Pier 66, IYC are exhibiting a varied feet of exciting superyachts, including Tankoa’s 72m Solo.