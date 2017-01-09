The sleek design of Lady Luck portrays a profile of a much larger yacht, with angular lines and a timeless style with Italian flair. On board elements offer everything from helipad, Jacuzzi, gym, dedicated dining areas and beach club with sauna.

With accommodation space for up to twelve guests in six large cabins, guests on board can enjoy open spaces across her exterior and intricately designed interiors detailed in white, gold and silver throughout. All decks are connected via an elevator within a stunning spiral staircase, encapsulating the sophisticated atmosphere provided within.

Originally listed at an asking price of €35,000,000, Lady Luck is the latest sales announcement from IYC with Frank Grzeszczak and Barbara Stork Landeweer representing the buyer.