Motor yacht Latinou offers spacious social areas, with an interior layout designed to offer large dining areas inside and al fresco dining areas and lounges out on deck. Guests can also relax on sun loungers and sunpads available on the flydeck.

Latinou’s contemporary, art deco interior displays attention to detail throughout, with modern touches including stainless steel finishes, engraved glass and fine leather alongside cherry wood, marble and crystal.

Superyacht Latinou can sleep 12 guests in six luxurious cabins comprising a master suite, VIP cabin, two Queen suites, one double cabin and one twin.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Latinou can reach up to 16 knots and has a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles at 15 knots.

Latinou was listed with an asking price of €39.5 million.