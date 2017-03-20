Overseen by Cornelius Gerling of Edmiston Yachts, QM of London is the most recent sales announcement to emerge from the global brokerage house.

Launched into the waters of Viareggio in 1998, the custom-built superyacht QM of London was refitted in 2013 and stands as yacht of substantial space and immaculate comfort to this day.

Her wide beam of 8.97-metres provides ample room on board to accommodate 14 guests with no issue, sleeping guests in 7 cabins with a crew of 11 for a five-star service wherever you are in the world.

Her Terence Disdale interior sets the benchmark for time at sea in total comfort, while the Stefano Natucci exterior ensures QM of London remains a timeless classic across her future career with her new owner.