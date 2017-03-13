Built for repeat owner John Staluppi, his third Benetti, ‘Spectre’ features the construction expertise of the iconic yacht builder with a ‘High Speed Cruising Hull’ by Naval Architect Mulder Design and sleek exterior styling by Giorgio M. Cassetta.

The interiors by the in-house Benetti designers feature a classic Italian flair stretched across five spacious decks and varied layout, offering both big exterior spaces and accommodation for 12 guests.

Accommodation is provided by two owner’s cabins, one with access to an entire private terrace with an exclusive hydromassage tub and a sun lounging area, two VIP cabins on the main deck, and two more guest cabins on the lower deck.

This is also the first yacht to utilise Ride Control technology, which delivers an unprecedented increase in navigation stability for a vessel of this type.

Mulder Design optimised Spectre to deliver both maximum navigation efficiency, with a range of 6,500 miles at 12 knots, as well as a top speed of about 21 knots, which is 30% more than a traditional displacement hull. The launch and delivery of the Benetti FB269 M/Y Spectre are planned for early summer 2018.