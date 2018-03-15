An increasingly popular size and design-collaboration for the Italian-based shipyard, the 116’ is beginning to make a name for itself along the Riviera. Following in the footsteps of recent launches such as Skyler, Botti is destined to provide the ultimate base for travelling across the Mediterranean.

Giorgio M. Cassetta is responsible for heading up the exterior design - a classic with a twist – which gives a nod to the boundary-pushing futurism we’re currently seeing in some of the world’s largest project designs. Botti draws all the lines that we traditionally associate with the shipyard, with a modern blocky edge, creating the appearance of a much larger vessel.

On the inside, we’re informed that the streamlined design of the exteriors is reflected in the bright and comfortable interiors by Benetti’s Interior Style Department in partnership with Radyca; a firm called in personally by the owner who played an active role in the choice of furnishings and fabrics.

Although we’re yet to see interior images, it’s noted that style-selections, from warm-coloured woods to soft lighting, are the key factors in bringing spacious salons into a small package. Wood flooring on the upper deck provides a solace for sandy feet and an inviting dining area, carefully crafted to provide a laid-back entertaining space for up to 10 family and friends.

While key features range from a sky lounge furnished with a 75-inch TV and a game table to a Jacuzzi and completely personalised sun lounging space in the center of the bow area, it’s clear that Botti will enjoy an easy-going approach to traversing the oceans. Lounging space is extensive and convenient; an ode to life outdoors.

If you’re still not persuaded, there’s an American bar for a much needed dose of Café de Paris: Benetti’s 116’ is here to stay and we hope Botti’s new owners enjoy every Mediterranean minute.