The Tuscan shipyard has unveiled what is now the third generation of fast yacht with the new F-125’. The fast displacement range now includes two models, the F-140’, introduced last year, and the brand new F-125’ which is leading Benetti’s attempt to tap into a strong, and somewhat unexplored, market in semi-custom superyachts with a sporty edge.

“Many of our clients have requested faster, more versatile, and efficient boats while maintaining the same level of comfort and customisation found in our existing yachts,” explains Benetti CEO Vincenzo Poerio. “The new Fast Displacement line is designed precisely in response to these requests, and it rounds out our current offering in the Class Range. We haven’t just created a new series; we have invested time and resources - combining Benetti’s 140 years of experience in superyachts with the technological knowhow of Azimut Benetti Group - to create a new way of heading out to sea.”

Created in development with the Azimut Benetti Group Research Centre, the two Fast Displacement models feature a revolutionary new D2P (displacement to planing) hull which unites sportiness and the performance of planing hull with the comfort and quiet of a displacement.

This wave-piercing hull enables the yacht to reach higher speeds without engine strain or to cruise in displacement mode at an economical speed with a much greater range. The hull has been optimised for the entire range of most frequently used speeds, including displacement modes from 10-12 knots with increased range as well as cruising speeds and maximum speed of 22 knots in semi-displacement modes.