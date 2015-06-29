Taking inspiration from the construction technology, stylistic features, and spatial layout of its flagship Class Fast Displacement line, Veloce 140’, the Vivace 125' is a composite and carbon construction yacht built at the Viareggio boatyard.

It features three decks plus sun deck, along with a sporty exterior offering generous amounts of horizontal windows to accentuate the vessel’s sleek lines.

The interior boasts 4 suites for 8 guests and the owner's apartments forward on the main deck, at full beam. The captain plus a crew of 7 is available to see to all the guest's needs.

Thanks to an exclusive agreement, Vivace 125' is also equipped with an innovative series of azipod transmissions expressly designed by Rolls-Royce for Benetti. The result is an even greater improvement of the already enhanced propulsion efficiency of the pod drives.

Meanwhile the D2P hull with wave piercer enables the new Fast Displacement series to reach higher speeds without engine strain, or to cruise in displacement mode at an economical speed with a much greater range.