After launching the Fast Cruiser range and exhibiting Ocean Paradise at the Monaco Yacht Show, Benetti’s 140 year heritage is continuing to grow and evolve to match the needs of the modern superyacht owner.

Launched earlier this year, Ocean Paradise is Benetti’s latest full custom superyacht which has been gathering a lot of attention on the superyacht market. “Ocean Paradise is a wonderful example,” explains Alberto in regards to their fully custom fleet. “She’s, in that size, roughly our entrance level. We build from 50-55 metres and up, and at 55 metres she’s been an enormous success. People have loved her and she’s done very well in Monaco.”

Available for charter with Y.CO, Ocean Paradise may just be the perfect yacht for the owner who yearns for something a little bit different.

“Who rents a boat like that, and sometimes ends up buying, wants something unique,” adds Alberto. “Something you wouldn’t normally do at home or not an environment that reminds them of their home and Ocean Paradise is certainly the right thing to use. She has every possible comfort and, of course, her interior is like a mixture of a spectacular hotel and a unique nightclub.”

Celebrating their 140th Anniversary this year, you can learn more about Benetti’s American demand from Alberto Perrone Da Zarra in the video above.