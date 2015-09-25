It was this philosophy that drove the company to start creating bigger yachts than ever before in its long and distinguished history. We say down with Fabio Ermetto, Chief Commercial Officer at Benetti Yacht, to discuss their choice to enter the supersized market.

“At the moment our average size is getting bigger and bigger,” he said, “not only because of the giga yacht contract we got but the average size of our class of semi-custom is getting bigger with the introduction of a few new models.

“A couple of years ago we felt this was becoming a limitation for us. A few of our clients wanting custom yachts wanted to go a bit bigger and at the time our largest yacht was around 75 metres.

“We know it’s not an easy market, as some of our colleagues had a long experience, but at the moment we’re very happy. Within sixteen months of making this decision we already had a few contracts so this means clients are trusting that Benetti can be a major player even with these 100 metre plus yachts.”

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Ermetto above this article.