Built in 2004 by Benetti, Mariah II features naval architecture by Benetti and exterior styling by Stefano Righini Design.

Mariah II has been kept in impeccable condition with no expense spared. She boasts an elegant interior designed by French designer Zuretti, and can sleep eight guests in four cabins.

With twin Caterpillar engines, she can reach a top speed of 19 knots, with a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Mariah II was listed with an asking price of US$ 5,200,000.



