Effectively doubling the shipyard’s current production capacity, the production area helps the Benetti shipyard expand over 4,200 m2 together with the Via Coppino facilities, all dedicated to the production of Benetti Class boats using composite materials.

This new structure overlooking the Lucca dockyard is part of the effort put forward by the Azimut Benetti Group to expand and augment its presence across historic Italian sites. The facilities will soon be running at full speed and allow the owners of the first and second Classic Supreme 132’ and the next Crystal 140’ to transform their nautical desires into reality.

Designed in accordance with the older spaces, the new production area is a state-of-the-art space which permits maximum workplace safety and reduces environmental impact, these being fundamental pre-requisites for maintaining the shipyard’s high standards for workmanship. This includes the use of sound-absorbing materials on the interior and sound-dampening materials on the exterior, as well as temperature-control, fire-protection, and air-purification systems.