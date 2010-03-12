Benetti’s superyacht Serena for sale with Nauta Yachts
Benetti’s Serena yacht is for sale with Nauta Yachts. Built by Benetti Sail Division in 1983 and refitted in 1998, the 26.68m superyacht features exterior styling by Laurent Giles and interior design by Stefano Natucci.
The sailing yacht has a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and teak decks. Insdie, Serena features classic Benetti wood finishes.
Serena sleeps up to eight guests in three cabins, including a full beam owner’s suite and two guest cabins. Forward of the owner's cabin is an owner's study, which can be converted into a further double guest cabin.
Sailing yacht Serena is listed with an asking price of EUR€1.29 million.
