The line originates from Benetti’s history of forward-thinking innovation, dating back to the 1990s when the yard was the first player to use fiberglass in building Navettes over 30 metres in length.

Now Benetti has announced it is once again an industry leader, this time in returning to steel – a material close to its heart and heritage and now being utilised to bring life to Benetti’s new generation of Expedition; B.Yond.

The first model of B.Yond is the 37 metres, whose exceptional highlights include enclosed volumes similar to a 50 metre superyacht, open designs affording panoramic views and closeness to the sea, as well as a reduced environmental impact and improved comfort using Siemens’ hybrid propulsion, SISHIP EcoProp.

The B.Yond’s unprecedented optimal use of on-board space and volume, added Benetti in a statement, is ‘thanks to the strict separation of the functions of each deck’. While the Lower Deck is reserved for technical and service rooms, the Main Deck provides the night area for Owner and guests. The Upper Deck meanwhile is complete with a spacious living area, connected to the central foyer, and an exceptionally large garage is fitted at the stern of the Main Deck.

In fitting with current industry demands, the B.Yond is perfectly designed for long distance cruises, and has a hull that ‘dominates the waves’. Generous storage space and larger water tanks are ideal for longer cruises and reduce the need to dock and service the yacht.

The B.Yond’s fuel and water tank are respectively capable of storing an impressive 70,000 and 6,000 litres, while the vessel will be capable of reaching a range of 5,000 nautical miles at cruising speed.