The first model is the 29-metre displacement yacht, M/Y Uriamir. The yacht features a fibreglass hull and carbon fibre superstructure. Her exterior was designed by Giorgio Maria Cassetta with Pierluigi Ausonio developing her naval architecture. Uriamir’s interior was designed by Achille Salvagni working closely with the owner and their specific requests.

Accommodation for 11 guests is provided within a five-stateroom layout including four guest cabins on the lower deck and the owner’s cabin on the main deck, while the bow area is reserved for crew. Guests can enjoy the swimming pool with panoramic views located towards the bow. The owner’s cabin features two separate wardrobes as well as a double bathroom, with access provided to the main saloon.

Uriamir also includes a sundeck with two sofas and a second external pilot station, while the garage can house a 4.4m tender. Two 746kw Man V8’s engines produce a top speed of 14.5 knots and can achieve a range of 2,400 nautical miles at 10 knots.

The second superyacht joining Benetti’s fleet is the 36-metre M/Y Botti, the third unit of the Mediterraneo 116’ models. Botti has a fibreglass displacement hull and carbon fibre superstructure, an exterior designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta with interiors by Benetti’s Interior Style Department in collaboration with the Radyca studio.

The yacht’s relaxed interior styling was developed closely with the owner, consisting of fine fabrics, warm woods and soft lighting. She can accommodate 10 guests in a five-stateroom layout including a full-beam master suite with two large windows located in the bow area. Four guest cabins are on the lower deck; two VIP cabins with double beds are arranged symmetrically, while the other two guest cabins have sliding twin beds and Pulman beds. Further on the lower deck are three crew cabins located in the bow area.

The upper deck features an outdoor dining area and, towards the bow, a large Jacuzzi and custom sundeck. The sundeck includes sunpads and sofas for guests to enjoy both underway and at anchor.

Botti reaches a top speed of 15 knot thanks to two MAN V12-1400, producing 1,029 kW each, and a cruising speed of 14 knots. The range at 10 knots is 3,200 nautical miles, with stabilisation during navigation and at anchor provided by electric stabilising fins.

Last but not least, Benetti will present M/Y Lejos 3, a 38-metre superyacht and the fourth unit of the Fast 125'. The model boasts a propulsion system built in collaboration with Rolls-Royce and is equipped with Azipull Carbon 65 (AZP C65). Thanks to the use of composite materials; the superyacht is efficient, lightweight and reliable with excellent performance in terms of weight reduction and manoeuvrability.

Lejos 3’s exterior was designed by Stefano Righini and features a sleek, sporty profile with a displacement-to-planing (D2P) hull designed by Pierluigi Ausonio in collaboration with the Azimut Benetti Research and Development Centre. Thanks to the wave piercer bow, the yacht can operate in either displacement mode, ensuring reduced consumption at low speeds, or in planing mode at higher speeds, delivering outstanding comfort across the board.

Her interior was designed by Stefano Righini with a layout spread across four decks featuring four VIP cabins. The owner's suite and living room with interior dining is found on the main deck, with another seating area on the upper deck. Lejos 3 also features a sundeck ideal for socialising and entertaining and includes a swimming pool, with an additional pool found in the upper deck bow area.

Lejos 3 is able to achieve an outstanding range of 3,000 nautical miles at 10 knots.

Benetti will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival Super Yachts Extension SYE 211.