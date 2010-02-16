The 50 metre yacht, with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, sports an impressive superyacht design alongside a hot tub, central bar, sheltered dining table and elevated sunbathing and exercise area, which can be used as a helipad when needed.

The interior is a classic gold leaf design which boasts gold and cream tones around the magnificent yacht alongside overstuffed sofas and four different varieties of marble throughout.

Platinum holds six cabins which are comprised of a VIP cabin, master suite, two double staterooms and two twin cabins. The yacht has a 4,500hp potential and a twin screw engine which will allow Platinum to happily reach a cruising speed of 14.5 knots.



Superyacht Platinum is listed with an asking price of €35 million.



Charter Platinum Yacht

Platinum will also be available for charter through Burgess.