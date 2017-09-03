Sleek, streamlined contours on the outside are matched by interiors offering the ultimate in livability and seamless continuity of space, in which light plays a key role, in part through the use of big glazed surfaces and a crystal glass door.

With the view of creating a yacht which works with both the water and the world’s most beautiful destinations, the Mediterraneo 116 lives up to its name with an effortlessly sophisticated style inspired by nature.

Comfort, luminosity and design were the key concepts when designing the owner and guest spaces, which are shrouded in an interior decor from Benetti’s in-house department.

The external areas are all about keeping up with friends and family, with two big dining areas (including one over-6 meters wide in the huge cockpit on the Upper Deck) and various extensive spaces furnished with sunloungers, sofas, deckchairs and armchairs.

The sundeck itself deserves special mention, offering a total area of more than 80 square meters and a continuous walkable surface almost 16 meters long.

Inside, the Main Deck stands out for the roomy lounge area, consisting of dining and relaxation spaces, each with three-meter long windows for a sensation of continuity with the world outside. The full beam Master Suite is situated on this deck in the bow, with a studio and cabin that also feature big glazed surfaces, both 3.4 meters long and free of uprights.

The four guest cabins on the Lower Deck consist of two facing Vip cabins aft with double beds and two guest cabins with twin beds and pullman beds that allows to host 2 more guests on board. The crew accommodation for a total of seven people is provided by three cabins, plus the captain’s cabin on the upper deck next to the helm station.

With myriad projects underway, this is an exciting time for the Benetti shipyard and Rome-based designer Giorgio M. Cassetta. We look forward to bringing you more updates in the coming weeks with insights from studio to shipyard.