The full displacement steel yacht is currently the flagship of the Bering fleet and the fourth vessel in the Expedition Class series.

The boat is the heaviest in her class, displacing over 47,000 pounds and has a fuel capacity of over 10,000 gallons.

With a masculine exterior in blue/grey, Veda is complemented by a classic rich Makore wood interior enhanced with marbles, granites and handcrafted furniture.

The yacht’s 25-foot beam gives her a vast amount of onboard space and the ability to accommodate eight guests across four staterooms.

Veda is powered by twin Cummins QSM-11, 350 hp engines, has a range of 6,000 nautical miles at a speed of 9 knots and can reach a maximum speed of 12 knots.

Bering Yachts was launched by Alexei Mikhailov and Alexander Obidin in 2007. Today the Bering line ranges in size from 50 to 95 feet and is offers three lines: Expedition, Explorer and Yachtship.