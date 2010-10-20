Montpellier-based brokerage house, Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokers, has a diverse and extensive portfolio of yachts from around the world. After announcing some significant price changes to their brokerage fleet, we take a look at why Bernard Gallay are enforcing why now is the best time for clients to strike a deal on some fantastic superyachts.

Como

Superyacht Como is a modern and stylish example of a high-quality motor yacht, custom-built by New Zealand shipyard, Alloy Yachts, in 2007. Constructed from all-aluminium and featuring a top speed of 17.5 knots, Como is a stunning superyacht, designed by Dubois with a Redman Whitley Dixon interior.

Her asking price was listed at $14,000,000 but underwent a recent price reduction of $50,000.

Alye Perusa

Measuring a solid 27m and constructed by Simonis Voogd in 2000, Alye Perusa features a distinctive, racy design which will set her apart in any marina around the world. She underwent an incredible solo-navigation journey around the world with Russian skipper Fedor Konyukhov and was charted by multiple members of French Media and artists to a trip to Africa, proving herself time and time again as a world-worthy superyacht.

Alye Perusa was up for sale with the French brokerage house for €1,000,000 and now stands at an impressive €750,000.

Lupa of London

Built by Baltic Yachts in 2000, Lupa of London is a stunning, clean cut sailing yacht which measures 23.9m and combines high-quality performance with an enviable aesthetic. Ideal for cruising or racing, Lupa of London is one of the finest yachts on the list in her own right.

Originally set at an asking price of €2.500.000, Lupa of London is now setting a new precedent in value for money as she is now listed at a spectacular €1,950,000.

Prince Perfeito

This 41m superyacht from Chantier Naval De Caen is an ex-fishing trawler, refitted into a unique and interesting luxury yacht. Prince Perfeito was built in 1943 and, after undergoing a major refit project, was converted into a successful charter vessel.

Prince Perfeito has undergone a minor price increase due to her popularity in the charter market, and is now listed at €1,650,000.

Head of the French brokerage firm, Bernard Gallay commented on the price updates, saying, “The price reductions have been made after the busy summer season for owners who are very highly motivated to sell over the coming winter months and who are willing to accept all reasonable offers ... By making these price reductions, the hope is to increase the chances of matching owners and buyers, a process which is becoming evermore sophisticated.”