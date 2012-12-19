Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Bernard Gallay Reduce Price of Quinta Santa Maria

By Ben Roberts

The sailing yacht Quinta Santa Maria has now undergone a significant price reduction through Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage.

Quinta Santa Maria is an elegant, powerful sloop and perfectly adapted for long distance cruising as well as prestigious regattas. Equipped with a carbon mast, hydraulics and impressive sail area she boasts serious performance as well as a luxurious and comfortable interior.

Designed specifically for her current owner who is an experienced yachtsman, she has been maintained meticulously by her full-time captain.

The 27m Quinta Santa Maria is now available for sale through Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage at an updated asking price of €1,750,000.

 

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events