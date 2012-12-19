Quinta Santa Maria is an elegant, powerful sloop and perfectly adapted for long distance cruising as well as prestigious regattas. Equipped with a carbon mast, hydraulics and impressive sail area she boasts serious performance as well as a luxurious and comfortable interior.

Designed specifically for her current owner who is an experienced yachtsman, she has been maintained meticulously by her full-time captain.

The 27m Quinta Santa Maria is now available for sale through Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage at an updated asking price of €1,750,000.