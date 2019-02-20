S/Y Damahwil is an all-aluminium yacht with beautiful naval architecture and exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects. Having undergone a comprehensive refit in 2016, she is presented to her new owner in immaculate condition.

Damahwil is an eminently seaworthy vessel, perfect for owners who have an intimate and longstanding relationship with the ocean. Her impeccable construction means that she is easy to maneuver - this amenable boat can sail with only two crew members present. Performance is enhanced by one Caterpillar diesel 540 HP engine, achieving a top speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Damawhil’s interior is equally impressive - she is airy and refreshing, with an expanse of pale surfaces and materials to optimise the natural light that streams in through wraparound windows. Space in staterooms (of which there are four to accommodate eight guests) is expertly optimised, with raised beds, strip under-lighting and cubiform cabinets.

Inside and out, Damawhil is a chic, modern and efficient yacht that manages to marry luxury with serious oceangoing capability. She is a fantastic acquisition for her new owners, and a great sale for Bernard Gallay.