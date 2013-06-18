Bernard Gallay Sells 24.9m Wish

Built by Turkish shipyard Aegean Yacht in 2004, the classically styled schooner boasts all of the advantages of a modern yacht.

Featuring a steel hull and a 6.56-metre beam, the vessel's quality and craftsmanship shine through, and it is considered one of the most elegant yachts of its type on the waters today.

WISH accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 suites and can reach a cruising speed of 12 Knots.

For yacht broker Bernard Gallay, the sale comes off the back of another strong year which has seen it achieve some impressive sales.

Based in Turkey, Wish had an asking price of €580 000.