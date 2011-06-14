This Super Maxi sailing yacht was designed to win the most prestigious regattas in the world. Now listed with Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage, Med Spirit has also been confirmed as a participant in the 2011 Giraglia Rolex Cup in Saint Tropez.

Custom built in 2003 by the Australian Maxi Yacht builders Boatspeed, Med Spirit is renowned for its speed and agility on the water; making her a formidable opponent during races.

Med Spirit is listed for an asking price of €800,000 and is now currently in preparation for the fifteenth edition of the Giraglia Cup.