The 49.95m Shandor was built by Schweers in 1986 and refitted in 1999 and 2008. Lloyds classed and MCA compliant, she has a classic John Munford interior and accommodates up to 12 guests.

This superyacht, the first true expedition yacht, offers the opportunity to explore the world in comfort and safety. She is one of the most seaworthy yachts of her size, full of character and offers unparalleled deck and dining space.

Shandor was listed for sale with Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage at an asking price of €6,975,000.