This new racing folio aims to bring together the racing yachts available for events such as the Saint Barths Bucket, the Maxi Yacht Cup in Porto Cervo and Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez, as well as offshore races such as the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the RORC Caribbean 600 and the Maxi Transatlantic Race. For each event and class, there is a range of different racing yachts to satisfy any requirements; covering Wally Yachts, Extrem Yachts, Gentlemen Racing Yachts, Classic Yachts and Multihulls.

In this feature series we take a look at each class and the yachts within each range, one by one, to get an idea of what new services are available with Bernard Gallay and how to best find your ideal racing yacht: today, Wally Yachts.

Dark Shadow

Wally Yacht Dark Shadow is a 30m high-performance cruising yacht that is instantly recognisable thanks to her sleek lines and pure, contemporary design. This makes her one of the most sought after yachts on the regatta circuit with her impressive racing pedigree and Wally credentials.

She is just coming out of a complete refit and has got a few new sails on top of the very large wardrobe, and she is available for all the events in the Med, either in the Maxi or the Wally Class.

Wally One

Wally One is the first ever Wally Yacht. As has been the case with each Wally Yacht, the design was very ahead of its time when it was launched in 1991, and revolutionised the Superyacht World.

Luca Bassini Antivari, the President and co-found of Wally, built this first model as an easy-to-sail luxury cruising yacht suitable for families, whilst maintaining the performance of a maxi-yacht racer. This 83ft fast sloop is perfect for charter, with abundant flush-deck space, crew quarters aft, comfortable open cockpit. In 2009 and 2013-14, Wally One benefitted from major interior and exterior refits, and in 2011 underwent further cabin improvements. Wally One can welcome up to 11 guests on board for a fantastic luxury experience of a mythical, charming yacht.

WallyÑo

Designed by Bruce Farr Yacht Design, WallyNo is the perfect racing boat for those who wish to enjoy the prestige and performances of a superyacht, but with the feelings of sharp steering and reactive sensations, enhanced by the flush-deck modern style of the Wally line.

Fully equipped with North Sails 3Di wardrobe, carbon rigging and B&G navigation electronics, she has all the potential for podiums and is renowned in the racing world. She was 1st in her class in the 2014 Voiles de St-Tropez. She is an ideal yacht to race in style in a highly competitive class, and offers true excitement in all conditions.

Joining Lisa Spiller in the BGYB Charter Team to oversee this extensive portfolio of racing yachts (appearing throughout the week on Superyachts.com) is Youri Loof, former Captain of the Swan 82' Alpina and with whom the team have organised numerous charters across the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Click here to learn more about the BGYB Team.