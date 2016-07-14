“This plant, which already has been operating as a full-service marine facility for decades, is perfect for Bertram in so many ways,” said Peter Truslow, Bertram Yachts CEO. “It will allow us to create a complete Bertram manufacturing and service center in one of America’s most popular year-round boating destinations.

The facility has a great layout, with 40-foot-high buildings and high-tech fiberglass construction equipment already in place that we can utilize to build our new Bertram 35’ and larger models. In fact, production of Bertram 35’ Hull No. 3 already is under way in Tampa, and the first Bertram 60 will start construction here later this year.”

By investing in the Tampa facility, Italian industrial corporation Gavio Group delivered on a strategic vision it has held for the builder since acquiring the Bertram brand in 2015.

“From the beginning, my idea was to start in Maine and then move Bertram to Florida − My first choice was Florida,” said Beniamino Gavio, who leads the Group’s yacht brands, including Baglietto, Bertram and Cantieri Cerri. “We believe that Bertram belongs to this country."

Bertram’s new World Headquarters fronts directly on Tampa Bay, with a depth of 14 feet at the dock, allowing the builder to sea-trial and deliver new Bertrams to customers 365 days a year.

“We have two Travelifts, including one that is capable of hauling yachts up to 120 feet in length. The service operation already has jobs booked for boats from 35 to 100 feet,” said Truslow. While Bertram Yachts already has filled some key positions on its manufacturing and service teams, Truslow said, “We’re here and we’re hiring.”

Gavio, Truslow, Vice President Earl Blackwell, and CFO Francesco Reisoli are developing a business plan for Bertram that will include continuing investment to keep the plant on the cutting edge of boat-building technology and the service facility in line with the needs of Bertram’s customers.

“Today, the company is a new company,” Gavio said. “We are working on a five- to six-year plan and we must see every day what the customers want.”