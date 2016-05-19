Chartering a superyacht offers those on board the chance to experience the world in a completely new way. Chartering a superyacht that follows the match fixtures of the UEFA Euro 16 tournament, all while discovering the crystal waters and historic ports of the French coast is another thing entirely.

“The itinerary is based around the team that the clients want to see,” explains Captain Bitouzet. “So we can adapt the journey […] If they come with their family, while they’re away watching the football, I can take the others out for the day so they can enjoy the sea.”

This tailored approach to the UEFA 16 is managed by West Nautical, who works with the Captain to provide the very best in terms of itinerary, stylish travel and VIP treatment.

“We can look at what games there will be around the coast, and the easiest airport to fly to the next game if they have to leave the boat for the evening. We will take care of the transport, from the boat to the stadium, including the access and VIP lounge and make sure they get to their flight for the next match and hotel before coming back to the boat.”

We were given a sneak peek into what the first week itinerary may look like for guests in search of escape this summer, with customisation available for those dedicated to following one team or particular games across France.

Itinerary Preview: One Week of UEFA

Arriving at Nice airport, guests are whisked to San Remo to join the yacht by limousine. Stepping on board, refreshments are provided before heading to the stunning cove of Villefranche over lunch for sunbathing, watersports and a swim in the crystal waters of the Cote d’Azur.

On day two, wake up with the yacht already underway, enjoy a glass of champagne as the sun peeks over the hills and enjoy the water before entering the historic port of Marseille in the afternoon. Head out to dinner or enjoy your own private table on board St David with the port surrounding you.

Day three is all about getting carried away, as the England v Russia fixture is the final destination of a full and exciting day ahead. Take breakfast on board and head into the historic city for a spot of shopping and lunch in the sun. Head back to St David in your own time and begin preparing for an early dinner, before the arrival of the limo to take you to the Stade de Velodrome.

Settle into the VIP area and prepare yourself for a game to start a long and memorable month of football. This is the best seat in the house, and waiting for you after the match is the best after-party available as the limo takes you back to St David for a cocktail and a chance to take in the night on board.

After celebrating the first game, guests set sail to Porquerolles past the stunning coastline of Cassis and Bandol. Porquerolles is an island untouched by cars and allows guests to take in the pristine beauty from the quiet shores and bizarre rock formations or from the turquoise waters. The St David crew will prepare a BBQ on the beach as you sun yourself and prepare yourself a full day, and a fuller week.

With the fresh sea air of Porquerolles still surrounding St David, guests can savour the experience by taking another dip in the turquoise waters after breakfast and relax for the day before heading out to St Tropez for dinner and a taste of the region’s famous nightlife.

Another day of relaxation takes you to the exclusive beaches of St Tropez for swimming and snorkelling while the chef prepares a delicious lunch on board. Guests can tender back to St Tropez after lunch to experience the historic village before setting sail for Cannes and game number two.

Private transfers will take you to Nice Airport to arrive in Lille in style to watch the next match, while those back in Cannes can enjoy the sophisticated surrounding of Cannes.

This is just a preview of what’s available, with Captain Bitouzet running a tailored service with West Nautical to provide guests with the finest bespoke experience available across June 10 - July 10, no matter what your team may be. Find out more here.