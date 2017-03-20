The 80-ton block-section of the unknown project was lifted into place recently and marked a new milestone for the shipyard that gained a global focus with the launch of a ground-breaking 134-metre sailing yacht.

The construction of all sections are undergoing a unique construction at Nobiskrug, bringing another ‘technically fascinating’ yacht to the water once ready for official launch.

Mixing cutting-edge with traditional maritime ceremony to create unique vessels, the first section of the superyacht was placed on a coin, which will sit under the yacht for the duration of its construction before being presented to the owner on delivery.

“This happy occasion indicates the start of the hull assembly of the superyacht - when, for the first time she is considered to have a soul. It is also a traditional maritime ceremony to bring good fortune to a vessel during her construction and to her captain, guests and crew during her life," explains Holger Kahl, Managing Director of Nobiskrug.

“Nobiskrug is known for pushing the boundaries and for not being a mass builder, every superyacht we build represents a unique vision of the owner - this project is just another example we are every proud of.”

After the keel was laid, the Owner and guests took lunch in the Sky Lounge at the top of the 900ft gantry crane, a landmark of the region, to discuss the upcoming delivery of the bespoke yacht which is scheduled for 2019.