The 6th annual edition of the show’s Superyacht Awards Ceremony will be hosted during the MYS Inaugural Gala, that will take place on 24 September at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The much anticipated event, which is attended by 350 members of the yachting social elite, will present four luxury vessels with some of the highest accolades in the industry.

The candidates - all new builds over 40m delivered this year (or end of 2018) - are as follows: Attila (64m/Sanlorenzo), Aurora Borealis (67m/ Amels), Severin°s (55m/Baglietto), Bintador (49.9m/Tankoa Yachts), Dragon (79.5m/Columbus Yachts), DreAMBoat (90m/Oceanco), Excellence (79.95m/Abeking & Rasmussen), Here Comes the Sun (83m/Amels), Joy Rider (45m/Damen), Lilium (47.50m/Bilgin Yachts), Majesty 140 (43.10m/Gulf Craft), Mangusta Gransport 45 (45m/Overmarine), Metis (63m/Benetti). CRN 135 (79m/CRN), Bold (85m/Silveryachts), Navetta 42 (41.8m/Customline - Ferretti Group), Race (50m/Riva - Ferretti Group), Tis (111m/Lürssen).

The jury of the Awards Ceremony is made up of a panel of yachting journalists who bring with them an eclectic range of expertise to determine the best vessels at MYS - a determination that will be split into four categories deemed to constitute a great superyacht. The first category is the MYS/RINA Award, which looks at the eco-friendly credentials of a yacht, and rewards compliance with a series of specifications such as CO2 consumption, as well as the environmental impact of the yacht as defined by the Italian classification company RINA. Last year’s winner for this prestigious award went to Tankoa for their environmentally thoughtful M/Y Solo.

The MYS Interior Design Award is given to a yacht of bespoke design and an exceptional quality of comfort, features and aesthetics - 2018’s prize was awarded to DAR. The Exterior Design Award, meanwhile, honors the superyacht whose exterior design is the most innovative and refined - last year, it was the aesthetically impressive Illusion Plus that took the crown.

Finally, the MYS Finest New Superyacht Award is a recognition of the yacht that meets the refinement criteria for both its interior and exterior design, as well as its sustainable innovations. This yacht will also be rewarded for its positive impact on the pleasure yachting industry through investment in development to protect the environment. In 2018 the most prestigious award of the show was given to DAR - the second award of the night for Oceanco. Of this year's Oceanco entrant and flagship, Project Director Roderick Gort stated of 90m DreaAMBoat, "Delivering DreAMBoat is the ultimate milestone in Oceanco's ethos of creating the owner's Perfect Yacht."

The MYS Inaugural Gala is sure to be, as it is every year, a fantastic event. Further, with 125 of the most standout vessels ever to cruise into Monaco, the winners are guaranteed to honour the outstanding pedigree of today’s superyachts.