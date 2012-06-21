The beautiful city of Pula, well known for its shipbuilding and harbour history, is today home to three major shipyards dealing with commercial and luxury ship production and has undoubtedly ignited inspiration in the solo-design studio Beta Marine.

Nikica's portfolio covers all of these shipyards, as well as over 30 major refit projects ranging from 10-60 meter yachts, a few preliminary ship & yacht designs, and a lot of redesign projects for yacht refit purposes.

Beta Marine's new concept, Project 591 is a 59m (193') luxury motor yacht designed by Nikica himself to sport clean, modern lines as well as balanced design and everything a discerning owner can ever hope for on a yacht of this size.

The expansive on-deck areas are perfect for enjoying the fresh sea breezes, panoramic views and sunbathing by the comfortabole bow pool area or under the ample aft deck awnings.

Her aggressive and modern exterior profile, mixed with outstanding outdoor spaces, make way for a a spacious interior layout with ample opportunity for any form of entertaintment. On the main deck there is a luxury saloon, with a bar and a lot of relaxing areas.

The upper deck consists of a big dining/meeting saloon, offering guests a relaxing open aft deck area and a big gym with Jacuzzi and sauna. On the top deck, it is also possible to arrange a helideck area.

The 591 Concept accommodates up to 12 guests in one Master suite, one VIP suite and four elegant guest suites. The master suite is located on the main deck and is full width of the beam. The bed is huge with a wide walking area around it and two seperate walk-in wardrobes; the master suite also has a studio and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub.

The elegant VIP suite is situated on main deck portside, next to the master suite. Four very comfortable double suites are situated on a lower deck, reachable by elevator or wide elegant stairs.