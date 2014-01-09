Built by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1974, she’s had several upgrades and most recently benefitted from a two-year refit project.

NO LO SE boasts accommodation for 10 guests in five spacious staterooms and she has an impressive 4,500 nautical mile range at 12 knots.

Originally listed at an asking price of €6,000,000, NO LO SE is the latest sales announcement from BGYB.