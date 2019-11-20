Taking inspiration from the blue shark, Glauca’s design is distinctively streamlined, casting a futuristic profile, which, as the designer Bhushan Powar commented, "unlocks imagination and inspires creativity".

Derived from the Latin word for blue, Glauca’s exceptional onboard features are designed to be entirely oriented around the comfort and privacy of the owner above all else. This entails a completely private owner’s area on aft, built from expansive amounts of glass to afford panoramic sea views, while the owner’s cabin located near the bow is equipped with two folding galleries on either side.

The lower deck of Glauca is complete with a beach lounge with two folding decks, a bar area and tender garage on the same level. As is mandatory for a superyacht of such stature, Glauca is also fitted with a floating helipad with direct access to the main deck, and is powered by quadro Volovo Penta IPS engines; giving it an impressive top speed of 20-22 knots and cruising speed of 17 knots.

This incredible project accommodates 10 guests, with 24 crew members to cater to them.