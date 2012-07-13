Big Fish Undergoes Significant Price Reduction
Created by McMullen & Wing in 2010, Big Fish is one of the most celebrated explorer yachts in the world. Now, after taking charter guests around on circumnavigations of the globe, central agents Y.CO have reduced her asking price by an impressive $4,000,000 USD.
Measuring 45m and featuring a modern exterior profile drawn up by Gregory Marshall, Big Fish is an incredible world cruiser, and not to mention, a truly remarkable charter yacht.
Big Fish combines the style of a luxury cruiser, the comfort and stability of an expedition yacht with the interior grace and elegance of a modern suite; making this yacht one of the most remarkable in the global superyacht fleet.
Available for sale through Y.CO, Big Fish has now undergone a significant price reduction of $4 million and now stands at an asking price of $25,000,000.