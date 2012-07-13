Measuring 45m and featuring a modern exterior profile drawn up by Gregory Marshall, Big Fish is an incredible world cruiser, and not to mention, a truly remarkable charter yacht.

Big Fish combines the style of a luxury cruiser, the comfort and stability of an expedition yacht with the interior grace and elegance of a modern suite; making this yacht one of the most remarkable in the global superyacht fleet.

Available for sale through Y.CO, Big Fish has now undergone a significant price reduction of $4 million and now stands at an asking price of $25,000,000.