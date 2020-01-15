Heesen is a holistic yard with unrivalled in-house capabilities which set an owner’s dream on the path to reality. Heesen’s Director of Operations, Rick van de Wetering, told Superyachts.com last September of the importance that these dreams are met with ‘Fast Deliveries’, a reason he believes gives Heesen an edge in the market.

“That’s one of the success stories of Heesen,” explained Rick. “The customisation of a full custom boat but also with the fast deliveries we can always find the answer to the questions a client has, hence that we have so many projects in the pipeline.”

Back then, Van de Wetering was speaking following the successful launch of four superyachts, including 55m Vida and 50m Erica. This year is set to surpass even the excitement of those deliveries. The first superyacht to launch reflects the industry’s commitment to green innovation. YN 19150, or Project Electra, is a 5000 hybrid vessel, built on the successful innovative platform of Home. Home was the winner of many awards following her delivery in 2017, including the RINA green award by HSH Prince Albert of Monaco, and Electra will become her sister ship when she is launched this year.

More than their successful fast delivery platforms, Heesen dares to take on challenging custom superyacht designs. The investment in their facility in Winterswijk has been a huge part of this and allows them to build bigger and better superyachts. This coming summer will see the shipyard launch Project Cosmos, the biggest superyacht built in its history.

“It is a natural step for us to take,” said the Director of Operations. “Over the years we have grown every year, with the 60m and now the 80m Cosmos.” In June Cosmos will have her hull and superstructure joined together in Oss, providing the world with a first look at the stunning exterior crafted by Winch Design. The construction of the largest and fastest aluminium yacht will then be completed in shed 2, where the luxurious interiors styled by both Sinot design and Heesen’s in-house artisans will be fitted.

Elsewhere, the development of Project Akira is progressing well since her presentation at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. Heesen are working with both Harrison Eidsgaard and Omega Architects on the 5700 aluminium superyacht, which is sure to be as stunning as it is innovative with such a renowned cast working hard behind the scenes.

The future of the Dutch shipyard is looking especially bright, with several other highly-anticipated exclusive projects are in the making and due for delivery in the coming years. 60m Project Falcon, Heesen’s largest displacement yacht, had her hull and superstructure joined in September ahead of her 2021 delivery. Other exciting Heesen projects include 59m SkyFall and 67m Sparta, while Xventure, a next-generation explorer vessel in collaboration with Winch Design, was unveiled during FLIBS 2019.

Testament to its ability to offer in-house expertise and attract collaborations with the finest designers in the world, Heesen continues to push the boundaries of innovation and will once again cause a storm in the industry this year.