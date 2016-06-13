The exciting new images of Gialoa-Lu sitting on the water was joined by a statement from her Turkish builders discussing the ‘dream yacht’ that H2 Yacht Design created.

The interior itself is benefitting from some final touches, according to the statement, and will be with her Mexican owner by the end of June. “This was the first fully custom superyacht for the client,” explains the build statement, “ and H2 were given great freedom to develop their dream yacht. Many elements were inspired by Scandinavian and high end residential detailing in order to create a homely yet modern feel.”

This contemporary, cosy and natural design by H2 was created by using satin walnut, satin wedge and matt olive wood veneers combined with nubuck, shagreen and natural leathers. Work in a variety of stones, and the clean modern atmosphere comes to life.

Tam Elder, Project Director at H2, commented on the interior space of Giaola-Lu “The layout of spaces was according to indoor/outdoor family living and accommodating a large number of guests over 5 lower deck guests cabins and 1 main deck owner’s suite.”

Elder also notes that the owner was not particular in following tradition in terms of layout, and has achieved a large main deck lounge, combined galley / pantry for the private use of the owner and another large lounge on the deck.