The sleek and sharp Bilgin 263 is currently at the block construction stage, with Bilgin pushing further in terms of progress since the project entered build in March 16.

Seven blocks out of twenty-five are currently finished, and with assembly and superstructure building set for July, the yacht is set for launch in March 2017.

Designed by Unique Yacht Design, this is a milestone for Bilgin and a noted ‘trendsetter’ by the design team who drew the project for a third-time repeat client. Her size doesn’t detract from the slim and fuel efficient style and construction, which will be built to ABS class and fully LY3 compliant.

This project is due for delivery in 2019 after the final phases of completion post-launch and represents a new era for Bilgin.