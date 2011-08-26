Albeit a classic and sophisticated superyacht from era’s reminiscent of John F. Kennedy’s Honeyfitz, the Bilgin 160 is filled with state-of-the-art equipment and constructed with the very best in classic Turkish wood craftsmanship.

This Gentleman’s Style yacht is built to RINA and commercial standards and offers total comfort, space and style for all on board; capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in six spacious cabins.

Due for delivery in October 2011, the Bilgin Classic 160 is available for sale through YPI Brokerage at a listed asking price of €9,150,000 – a real opportunity for any buyers keen on classic styling with modern efficiency.