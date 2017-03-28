Coming into fruition in the Turkish shipyard of Bilgin Yachts, her clean and minimalist interior is designed by H2 Yacht Design and exterior styling and navel architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

The 4-cabin 47.6-meter (156'2''ft) superyacht offers accomodation for 10. With an earlier design suggesting 5-cabins, the owners suite now offers a generous space and boasts a hull balcony.

In new renderings released today, the 156 appears extremely modern and stylish with clean lines and white marble adding to the contemporary and spacious feel. However, in traditional Turkish style the yacht maintains a classic appeal with rich wood and copper metal embelishments.

Complete with a minimalist colour palatte, emphasied only with earthy tones, images have also emerged of the 156's exterior including the beach club, which offers the owner ample outdoor space with a light and airy feel.

With a jacuzzi gracing the foredeck and wet-bar on the sundeck this July delivery will certainly fit a summer spent outdoors.