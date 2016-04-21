According to the shipyard, the Turkish yacht builder shortened build time on the Bilgin 156-II thanks to the previous construction expertise gathered on her sistership projects.

Her exterior styling and naval architecture were created by Unique Yacht Design, while H2 created the general arrangement and interior design. The interior itself are highlighted throughout by subtle touches such as a combination of wood variants and precious metals are introduced in this minimalistic copper coloured scheme.

The layout of Bilgin 156-II introduces larger cabins, instead of five standard cabins, with a generous owners suite which also benefits from a hull balcony. The result is spacious accommodation for 10 guests in a highly modern and bright interior thanks to the large windows.

The Bilgin 156-II is designed with clean exterior lines, portraying a classic and timeless appearance below 500GT with a touch-and-go helipad on the upper deck aft.