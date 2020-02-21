Bilgin Launches Turkey’s Largest Yacht

The private launch ceremony took place in Bilgin Yachts’ facility in West Istanbul Marina, and the yacht will now undergo outfitting ahead of her delivery later this spring.

The first hull is one of three vessels in the Bilgin 263 series, the others of which are due to be launched in 2021. The conceptual inspiration behind the series is one of eco-friendliness, in line with the industry’s growing environmental consciousness, exemplified by a special exhaust system that promises 100% clean air emissions.

The clean and cutting exterior lines are distinctive to the Bilgin Yachts brand – not dissimilar to other impressive launches by the yard, such as show-stopper Lilium who turned heads at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show – but with their own sophisticated and unique edge.

Emrecan Özgün, Founder of Unique Yacht Design who carried out the exterior design work on the 263, commented, "With her design and comfort elements, the Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding high dosage design clichés.”

Her interiors meanwhile are luxuriously elegant, with strong modern inspiration in the design thanks to the skilled hand of London-based H2 Yacht Design.

Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design commented, "The client is a very experienced yacht owner and had a very clear concept of his biggest yacht. The yacht is contemporary in layout with generous salons and a huge spa and beach club aft being a particular highlight. The theme of the interior is based on a light but rich palette whilst the design is definitely crisp and contempory in feel. We also brought this philosophy to the exterior decks which closely follow this rich warm theme. Overall a stunning interior that complements the modern exterior perfectly."

The first hull of the 263 is just one of a series of landmarks in store for Bilgin Yachts, as the yard is also carrying out construction on an 85m superyacht, due for delivery in 2023.