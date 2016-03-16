Due to arrive at the Küçükçekmece shipyard, after her launch in late March at the Yalova facility, this new superyacht is the latest installment of a Unique Yacht Design exterior profile.

Her interiors were penned by the London design studio H2, and the combination of interior and exterior space were realized once the hull and superstructure were joined together.

The two main building blocks of the BILGIN 156-II - her steel hull and aluminium superstructure - was assembled successfully last week.

Now, the priming process is nearing completion and after the major plumbing and electricity systems infrastructure is installed, she will be ready for launch later this month.