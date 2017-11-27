The hull and superstructure of 263 hit the waters of Yalova this week and brought a first look at the builder’s latest project to follow new wave yachts such as Nerissa.

While promising outstanding performances, her technical launch has offered up a brief insight into the sleek and stylish Unique Yacht Design styling; while her H2 Yacht Design interior remains a mystery.

What we do know about life on board is that huge spaces make up the general arrangement, with indoor pool and huge beach club being central features of the nascent project.

“Today is another proud day for our company” says İsmail Şengün, Bilgin’s CEO, “We are happy to see how beautiful the boat is and really look forward to presenting her to the world in a couple of years.”

Built to ABS and LY3, much like the sistership already in production, Project 263 will be the biggest Turkish yacht launch to date; followed closely by a number of exciting projects set to emerge across the country. We look forward to bringing you more on the project, as and when new details emerge following the technical launch and her entrance into the 90-metre dock for completion.